UPDATE: Juveniles Charged in Kroger Robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington police say they’ve identified three juveniles connected with a robbery at a Kroger store.

Investigators say a 13-year-old boy is charged with robbery. And police say a pick-up order was put out Wednesday for a 14-year-old boy accused of robbery. Officers say the third juvenile was not charged.

According to police, the robbery happened last Thursday when the three juveniles went into Kroger on Boston Road. A loss prevention employee told officers the juveniles took items without paying, and when confronted, pulled out a knife and pointed it at the worker.

 

 

