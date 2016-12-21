Traffic Alert: Street Closed in Lexington for Sewer Work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Driscoll Street in Lexington is closed from Manchester Street to Valley Street for sewer line construction, according to the city.

People who live on Driscoll Street will have access via Valley Street.

