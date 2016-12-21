Three Injured in Vicious Crash in Franklin County

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men had to be cut out of an SUV and were airlifted to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on Glenn’s Creek Road near the Franklin-Woodford county line, according to investigators.

Sheriff Pat Melton says it appears the driver of a Ford Expedition failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a tree.

There were three men in the SUV. Two of the men were trapped and had to be cut out of the vehicle. The other passenger was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, according to the sheriff.

No names were released.

The sheriff says it appears that no one in the SUV was wearing a seat belt.

The crash temporarily closed Glenn’s Creek Road.

The accident is still under investigation.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Benita Blanton
22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Inspector Killed in I-64 Crash Identified
Read More»
Pedestrian Accident
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman Hit by Car in Frankfort
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: New Details in Tue. Crash that Shut Down N. Broadway
Read More»
﻿
More News»