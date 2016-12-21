Three Injured in Vicious Crash in Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men had to be cut out of an SUV and were airlifted to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on Glenn’s Creek Road near the Franklin-Woodford county line, according to investigators.

Sheriff Pat Melton says it appears the driver of a Ford Expedition failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a tree.

There were three men in the SUV. Two of the men were trapped and had to be cut out of the vehicle. The other passenger was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, according to the sheriff.

No names were released.

The sheriff says it appears that no one in the SUV was wearing a seat belt.

The crash temporarily closed Glenn’s Creek Road.

The accident is still under investigation.