Search is On for 17-Year Old Runaway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year old girl they say ran away from home.

Investigators say Kayla Shae Hill may be with a man by the name of “Kai.”

Deputies say Hill’s mother does not believe they have a vehicle.

Investigators say Hill told her mother that she was leaving and didn’t want her to make her come home.

Hill is described as 5’5″ tall, approximately 130-pounds with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.