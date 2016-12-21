Patchy Freezing Fog Possible Overnight

Overview: Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s for Thursday and Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances return for Christmas weekend, with highs near 50 degrees for Christmas Eve Saturday, and upper 50s to near 60 degrees for Christmas Day Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 32 degrees. There will be a chance for some patchy freezing fog overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly skies develop with a high temperature of 40 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 24 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonably chilly temperatures will be around for Friday, with a high temperature of 46.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low of 40 degrees, and the chance for scattered rain showers

CHRISTMAS EVE SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers will be possible for Christmas Eve, with a high temperature of 50 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and spotty rain showers continue, with a low of 39 degrees.

CHRISTMAS DAY SUNDAY: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 59 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Sunday night, with a low temperature of 51 degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will linger into Monday with a high temperature of 63 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue with a low temperature of 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 47 degrees. A few rain showers will be possible as well.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers