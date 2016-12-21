No. 10 Louisville Outlasts No. 6 Kentucky 73-70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Quentin Snider scored a career-high 22 points, including a key drive with 1:44 remaining, and Jaylen Johnson and Donovan Mitchell combined for four points in the final 16 seconds to help No. 10 Louisville beat No. 6 Kentucky 73-70 on Wednesday night in the 50th battle for Bluegrass bragging rights.

After managing just two rebounds in 28 minutes last year in Lexington, Snider rebounded with 10-of-19 shooting to help the Cardinals earn a signature win against their in-state rival. But he needed help down the stretch with Johnson’s layup with 16 seconds left and Mitchell’s two free throws with 8 seconds left for a three-point edge that helped end a four-game losing streak in the series.

Malik Monk’s 3-point attempt to tie for Kentucky bounced off the front of the rim with 3 seconds left, and Deng Adel grabbed the rebound to seal the win for Louisville (11-1).

De’Aaron Fox led Kentucky (10-2) with 21 points while Monk had 16 a game after scoring a freshman-record 47 against North Carolina.