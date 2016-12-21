Meth, Money and Guns Seized in “War on Drugs”

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff says his ongoing “war on drugs” resulted in two arrests and the seizure of meth, money and guns.

A drug investigation off Keavy Road in Laurel County Tuesday afternoon led to the arrest of 25-year old Mark Gavin, of London, on drug charges and 27-year old Steven Maggard, of London, on a charge of carrying a concealed deadly weapon, according to the sheriff.

Investigators say Maggard was carrying artificial knuckles.

Deputies, along with their K-9 “Edge,” found 11 bags of crystal methamphetamine, two sets of digital scales, a shotgun, a loaded .45 caliber Taurus handgun and some cash, according to investigators.

Sheriff John Root says his office will investigate illegal drug activity in the county on a daily basis.