Madison County to Lower Flags to Half-Staff

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Flags will be lowered to half-staff in Madison County on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, in honor of J.B. Marcum.

Marcum was District 1 Constable for 42-years.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the Marcum family,” said Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor. “J.B. was a humble servant to the people of Madison County and will be truly missed.”

Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor is responsible for appointing an individual to fill the vacancy under KRS 63.220. Out of respect for the Marcum family, he will be appointing the position after the New Year. In the meantime, any constituents needing assistance should contact Madison County Sheriff’s Office.