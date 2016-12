HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- State police say an armed man went to rob a Family Dollar store, then decided there wasn’t enough cash in the register.

Troopers say it happened Wednesday night in the Bledsoe community of Harlan County. They say a masked man walked into Family Dollar, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money.

But state police say when the worker began emptying the cash register, the suspect said there wasn’t enough money to take.

Troopers are looking for the man.