KSP Looking for Suspect in Perry Co. Armed Robbery

BUSY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed the Hazard Double Kwik on HWY 80 just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to troopers, employees told them that a man came into the store armed with a handgun and wearing a ski mask, and demanded money. When the clerk handed the money over, the man took off on foot, walking east on HWY 80, investigators say.

Police patrolled the area around the store, trying to find the man, but were unsuccessful.

Officers say the suspect is a white man with brown eyes. He is described as standing 5’11” tall, and weighing around 170 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a green coat, brown boots, and a black ski mask.

No word on if there were any surveillance cameras at or around the store.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call KSP at (606) 432-6069.