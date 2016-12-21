Ex-principal Pleads not Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky high school principal has pleaded not guilty to 63 felony charges related to child pornography as investigators review images to identify victims.

Stephen Kyle Goodlett was fired as the LaRue County High School principal five days after his Oct. 13 arrest at his home in Elizabethtown. The News-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2iaNLSL ) reports that the 36-year-old Goodlett entered the plea Tuesday in Hardin County Circuit Court.

He was indicted on 60 counts of possession and three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor, with each count punishable by up to five years if convicted.

Prosecutor Teresa Logsdon says investigators are still going over “hundreds, if not thousands, of images” on his electronic devices. State police want to hear from students whose cellphones might have been confiscated at school.

10/24/16 2:26 p.m.

Principal’s Child Porn Case Sent to Grand Jury

A high school principal charged with possession and distribution of child pornography appeared in Hardin District Court Monday morning, according to the News Enterprise.

The newspaper says Stephen Kyle Goodlett waived a preliminary hearing, meaning his case will go to the Hardin County grand jury for possible indictment.

As part of his bond, Goodlett is not allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18, and must have Child Protection Services present to be with his own three children.

Goodlett is the former principal at LaRue County High School. The News Enterprise says that Kentucky State Police are asking students from that school and from Elizabethtown High School who may have had a cell phone confiscated between 2010 to 2016 to come forward.

10/14/16 6:00 p.m.

Kentucky State Police have charged a high school principal with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Police say the charges against Stephen Kyle Goodlett stem from an undercover investigation sparked by a complaint filed with the Elizabethtown Police Department.

The News-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2dZw4ln) reports Goodlett, who is the principal at LaRue County High School, was arraigned Friday and his bond was set at $75,000.

LaRue County Schools Superintendent Sam Sanders said in a statement that Goodlett will be suspended with pay during the investigation. He said vice principal Chris Price will take over until an interim principal is named.

Police say Goodlett is charged with 60 counts of possession and three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Online records at the Hardin County jail don’t indicate whether Goodlett has an attorney.

