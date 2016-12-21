It’s more than a café, it’s a community center, and Diane McKinney wants you to bring the Grace Coffee Café & Bakery community into your home for Christmas brunch!

Grace Coffee Café & Bakery offers a wide variety of brunch items and desserts by order to take the stress out of your Christmas Event, from quiche and cinnamon rolls to Mimosa Cake, Jam Cake, and Bourbon Pecan Pound Cake.

Brunch is a great compromise for families juggling multiple dinners over the holidays- and different than just another turkey dinner – especially with Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, with many people working around church services.

To learn more, visit their website, like them on Facebook, or call (859) 355-5851.