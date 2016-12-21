Former Employee Accused of Armed Robbery at Restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former employee of a Lexington restaurant is charged in an armed robbery that happened Saturday.

Police say 27-year-old Jurika Wade came back to rob the Subway on Alexandria Drive — less than a month after being fired.

According to court documents — Wade came into the store with a scarf wrapped around her face and carrying a gun.

Wade also called an employee by his first name when she demanded cash, according to investigators.

Police say that employee recognized Wade’s voice.

Investigators say after reviewing surveillance footage –the store manager also identified Wade.

Wade is charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.