Foggy start to your Wednesday with sunshine returning

There were dense fog advisories this morning for the area and paired with sub-freezing temperatures, it left a nice coating of frost on the windows. It also created slick spots. Fog will continue to lift allowing us to see more sunshine into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the mid 40s on this first day of winter. Today is the winter solstice, which arrived at 5:44 this morning. We will see clouds building back into the area tonight with temperatures around in the low 30s. Partly cloudy skies are expected for your Thursday with temperatures around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies Friday with highs in the mid 40s once again, but with a late chance for rain showers. We will continue to see a chance for rain showers into Saturday as well as your Christmas Day. It doesn’t look like a wash out, but keep the umbrellas handy. Temperatures will be warming as we head into the holiday weekend. Highs will reach the upper 40s on Saturday, the upper 50s by Sunday, and around 60 degrees Monday.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar