LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A release from the Fayette County Coroner’s office asks for help from the public in finding relatives or friends of a man who died in his apartment on Ballpark Drive on Sunday.

The coroner says 72-year-old Charles Norman Clark died of natural causes. The release says Clark had lived on Ballpark Drive for about 20 years.

Anyone with information on relatives is asked to call the coroner at (859) 455-5700.

A picture of Clark was not available at the time of publication.