Ex-Louisville Detective Pleads Guilty to Theft From Packages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A former Louisville police detective has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $75,000 in cash from packages while working on a drug task force.

The U.S. attorney’s office said 48-year-old Kyle Willett of Spencer County pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony theft charge. He is to be sentenced April 19.

The prosecutor’s office said in a news release that Willett admitted stealing cash from the UPS shipping-sorting facility in Louisville. The release said from January through August, Willett identified packages that possibly contained cash, took them to his vehicle and opened them. The release said Willett stole the contents “on a number of occasions.”

As part of the plea agreement, Willett may be ordered to forfeit proceeds.