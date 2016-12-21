Dense Morning Fog Wednesday, Late Sunshine & Seasonal

DENSE FOG ADVISORY for the Bluegrass through 10:00 A.M. EST for areas of dense freezing fog. Winter Solstice was at 5:44 A.M. EST…so happy winter everyone! Fog will be slow to mix out but eventually we will see mostly sunny skies and seasonal high temperatures in the middle 40’s. Clouds will increase overnight and low temps will fall into the lower 30’s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected Thursday with cooler temps in the middle to upper 30’s. Temps stay mild for the Christmas weekend with rain showers possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke