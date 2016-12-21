Aviation Museum Announces 2017 Winter Hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Aviation Museum of Kentucky announced its hours of operation for the months of January through March, 2017.

It says starting Tuesday, January 3, 2017, the museum will be open from 11am to 4 pm, Tuesday-Friday. The museum says it will open on Saturday from 10am until 5pm. And on Sunday, it will be open from 1pm to 5pm.

The museum says its winter hours of operation affect weekdays only. “This is the best use of our available docents and volunteers,” said president and COO David Riggins. “The museum continues to be open every day of the week except Monday, a closure day throughout the calendar year. We welcome groups and individuals to our indoor displays of both civil and military aircraft.”

The Aviation Museum of Kentucky is located at 4029 Airport Road, adjacent to Blue Grass Airport in Lexington. Click here for more information, or call 859-231-1219.