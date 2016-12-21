3 Killed, Including 2 Children, in Wreck Outside Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – Three people, including two elementary school students, have been killed in a single-car wreck in Daviess County.

Cpl. Duane Harper of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department tells news outlets that 35-year-old Kelly Brey, 8-year-old Abigail Brey and 7-year-old Katie Hodskins were pronounced dead at the scene early Tuesday, east of Owensboro.

Deputies believe Kelly Brey lost control of her SUV after cresting a hill, causing the car to collide with several trees. Kelly Brey and the children had been shopping at a supermarket shortly before the crash.

Authorities said no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt. Officials do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The two children were second-grade students at Country Heights Elementary School in Owensboro.

