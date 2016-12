LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say a man fired a shot as he was being chased by officers in Lexington.

25-year-old James Gray is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.

Court documents say on Tuesday a Sheriff’s Deputy approached Gray, who pulled out a gun, then turned and ran off.

Documents say during a chase, Gray fired a shot.

He was taken into custody shortly after that.

Documents also say shell casings from that gun were found in another location.