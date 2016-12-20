UPDATE: Crews Search Bourbon County Creek in Connection to Missing Woman

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department dive team helped Kentucky State Police search Stoner Creek along Coulthard Road near Paris in connection to a missing woman on Tuesday.

Investigators say they were looking for information in connection to the disappearance of Tina Johnson, 53. State Police say Johnson lives in Lexington but was last seen December 2nd in Paris. Her car was later found in Bourbon County.

Detectives say they received information that led them to check along the creek bed, though they haven’t clarified what that information was.

Police have not released any additional details about the search, but say that the investigation is ongoing. Troopers say they plan to check other areas.

“We have gathered some information but we encourage anybody that has any information what-so-ever, even if they don’t particularly thing it is important, any information what-so-ever to contact the state police,” said Sgt. Scott Lengle after the search.

Ways to contact KSP:

Phone: 1-800-222-5555

KSP App: available on the App Store and Google Play

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kentucky-State-Police-103979825675/?fref=ts

12/16/16 12:55 a.m.

Woman Missing in Bourbon County

State Police say Tina Johnson, 53, has been reported missing in Bourbon County.

Family members say they haven’t heard from her since December 2, which is highly unusual. They say she stays in constant contact with family members.

Friends and family say Johnson’s car was found abandoned in Bourbon County on Sunday. They say she was last seen in Paris.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.