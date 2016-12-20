Woman Hit by Car in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort Police say a woman was airlifted to UK Hospital after being hit by a car while trying to cross Versailles Road.

Investigators say the woman, whose name wasn’t released, was trying to cross Versailles Road between Cardinal Avenue and Leestown Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the pedestrian may have been outside of the crosswalk.

The driver who hit the woman did stop and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

That stretch of Versailles Road was closed for nearly two-hours while crash reconstruction specialists investigated.

The road reopened around 8:15 p.m.

The accident is still under investigation.