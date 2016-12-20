Woman Hit by Car in Frankfort

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort Police say a woman was airlifted to UK Hospital after being hit by a car while trying to cross Versailles Road.

Investigators say the woman, whose name wasn’t released, was trying to cross Versailles Road between Cardinal Avenue and Leestown Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the pedestrian may have been outside of the crosswalk.

The driver who hit the woman did stop and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

That stretch of Versailles Road was closed for nearly two-hours while crash reconstruction specialists investigated.

The road reopened around 8:15 p.m.

The accident is still under investigation.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Three Injured in Vicious Crash in Franklin County
Read More»
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Man Indicted for Murder of Frankfort Woman
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Man Punched and Robbed in Parking Lot
Read More»
﻿
More News»