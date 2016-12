LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman says a person she hired to clean her home almost cleaned out of all her jewelry.

Court documents say that woman hired 30-year-old Mindy Wright to clean her house back in July.

A few days later, the woman says she discovered more than $10,000 worth of jewelry was missing from her home.

Documents say Wright sold the jewelry to a Lexington jewelry store.