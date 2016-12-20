“Where Are We?”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Both the Cats and Cards may say Wednesday night is just another game, but we all know that’s not true.

It’s much more than just another game in the Commonwealth when UK and UofL meet up on the hardwood.

It’s everything. Kentucky owns a 34-15 all-time mark against Louisville. 12-8 the record in the Ville. Cal is 14-6 all-time against the Cards and 8-1 since coming to UK.

It’s a top-ten matchup at the Yum! Center tomorrow night at 7 on ESPN and the first true road game of the season for the Cats.

What’s Cal telling his team? What’s the message headed into hostile, rival territory?

Hear from Cal in the video.