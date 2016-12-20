UPDATE: Deputies Name Suspects in Stolen Jeep Crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the suspects who were in a stolen Jeep when it crashed on North Broadway. They say 18-year-old Marlon Griffin, Junior, Gyieer Walker, and three juveniles, are facing charges.

Investigators say around 9:30 Tuesday morning, a deputy saw an SUV driver disregarding a traffic control device at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Third Street. When the deputy went to stop the Jeep, the driver took off. Investigators say when the SUV became erratic, the deputy called off the chase.

A short time later, investigators say the Jeep ran a red light on 7th Street at Broadway and hit another vehicle. Investigators say the suspects in the Jeep ran off, but were later arrested and taken to the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, Griffin Jr., Walker, and the juveniles, are charged with Receiving Stolen Property Over $10,000 and Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, all felonies.