Sunny Skies and More Seasonal Temperatures Tuesday

Another cold morning with fair skies but a few pockets of dense fog for your commute. Skies will be mostly sunny today with seasonal high temperatures in the lower 40’s. Skies will stay clear overnight with temps falling into the middle 20’s for lows. More sunshine expected for your Wednesday with mild temps in the mid to upper 40’s. Christmas weekend looks to stay mild, 40’s expected for Christmas Eve Saturday and 60’s for Christmas Day Sunday…a few rain showers are possible both days.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke