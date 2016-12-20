Savvy Shopper – Southern Traditions by Logan’s

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

Sarah Enlow heads to Southern Traditions by Logan’s in Fayette Mall for a look at their great UK and Kentucky-themed products, as well as their warm, woolly, frosty-top pullovers, a perfect gift as the cold temperatures set in.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Last-Minute Christmas Gifts – Sarah Enlow – Fayette Mall
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Holiday Stocking Stuffer’s – Sarah Enlow
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Holiday Gifts – Sarah Enlow
Read More»
﻿
More News»