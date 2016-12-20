Rape, Kidnapping Charges for Berea Man

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Richmond Register is reporting that a Berea man was arrested Sunday morning after a woman called Madison County deputies saying the man was holding her against her will at a home on South Dogwood Drive.

According to the newspaper, the woman told deputies that the man had forced her to use methamphetamine and had raped her repeatedly over a three-day period. The woman reportedly locked herself in a bedroom in order to make the call.

The Richmond Register says, when deputies arrived, the victim ran out of the home barefoot and was taken to safety. 63-year-old Danny Davidson, the suspected captor, also came out of the home and tried to drive away, but was taken into custody, according to the paper.

Davidson has been charged with rape and adult kidnapping. He was taken to the Madison Co. Detention Center.

Information from The Richmond Register