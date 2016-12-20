Doug High welcomes Debbie Fatkin, who shares about Operation Happiness, a program that provides food to Clark County families each year, and shares how interested volunteers can get involved.

Over 1,100 families will receive Christmas dinner fixings thanks to Operation Happiness, along with staple items for their pantries and coats for every member of the house.

Volunteer opportunities are available on Wednesday, December 21st from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Emmanuel Church on Lexington Road across from Clark Regional Hospital and on Thursday, December 22nd from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 30 Taylor Avenue

The Day of Giving for registered families is Wednesday, December 21st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any boxes left will be distributed “first come, first serve” on Thursday, December 22nd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit their website, or like them on Facebook.