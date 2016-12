LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s UK versus UofL Wednesday night at 7 on ESPN.

It’ll be the first true road test of the season for the Cats. Tons or bragging rights and pride are on the line.

Coach Cal is 8-1 at UK against the Cards. Cal is 14-6 against UofL all-time. So there’s some pressure on Rick Pitino to start making this thing more competitive again.

What’s Cal’s take on the rivalry?

Hear from Cal in the video.