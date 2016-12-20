Muhlenberg Co. Man Arrested After Soliciting Minors for Nudes

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say they arrested a Drakesboro man after he reportedly asked underage girls to send him nude photographs online.

Troopers say back in April they were contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who told them that woods was asking for the photographs through social media websites.

Investigators say they learned that Woods had been asking for the photographs from underage girls in Muhlenberg County, along with girls in other states.

Woods was arrested Tuesday, and charged with multiple counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

He was taken to the Muhelnberg County Detention Center.