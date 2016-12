LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man says he was punched, robbed and dumped behind a Lexington restaurant Monday night.

The man called police at around 11 p.m. to say he was behind Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken and that he had been robbed.

He told police two men gave him a ride from a nearby hotel, parked in the back parking lot of the restaurant, punched him and took money and some of his clothes.

They left him there and took off.

Police say victim is not giving them much to go on.