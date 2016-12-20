Man Gives Clerk Note, Robs Hotel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say a robber waited out some employees before stealing from a Lexington hotel.

A clerk at the Howard Johnson Inn on Elkhorn Drive called just after 10:30 p.m. Monday to report a robbery.

Police say a clerk saw a man lingering around the lobby area.

After the rest of the employees left, leaving her alone, he walked up and handed her a note saying he wanted money from the register and that he had a gun.

When she opened the register, she says the suspect grabbed the money and ran.

Police believe he left in a dark blue Chevy pickup.