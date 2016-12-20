LPD Looking for Suspects in Kroger Robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Lexington are asking for help from the public in identifying three young men that they say pulled a knife on a grocery store employee.

Officers say the three men entered the Kroger store on Boston Road on Thursday. According to police, a loss prevention employee told them that the three took items without paying, and when approached, pulled a knife and pointed it at an employee. Police further say they were told the trio became confrontational and threatening.

Lexington police have released surveillance photos of the suspects.

Anyone who can identify the three men, or may have additional information about the case is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.