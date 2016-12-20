Lane Closure for NB I-75 in Fayette County Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A temporary lane closure is scheduled for northbound I-75 in Fayette County on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

The northbound left lane of I-75 at mile marker 106.5 is scheduled to be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The closure is necessary for concrete placement on the bridge over I-75, according to the state.

The work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

For up-to-date traffic and travel information in Kentucky, visit http://goky.ky.gov and WAZE, www.waze.com