Kentucky Chief Justice Reveals Redistricting Plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky would get an additional 16 family court judges while losing 15 district and circuit court judges under a plan to overhaul the state’s judicial system.

Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton released the plan on Tuesday. It is the first time the court has proposed a major redistricting plan since the legislature created the state’s modern court system in 1976.

The plan calls for giving Kentucky an additional 16 family court judges by establishing one new family court judge covering Lincoln, Pulaski and Rockcastle counties, and converting 15 existing judgeships.

The plan would combine some circuits to bring the total number down to 56 from 57. The state legislature will consider the plan when it convenes in January. If approved, it would take effect in 2022.

