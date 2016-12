LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s hard to be best friends with your rival.

John Calipari and Rick Pitino are cordial. Either guy would tell you that.

There’s no bad blood or ill will between the two.

Pitino’s done Cal’s job before in Lexington. Cal is 8-1 at UK against the Cards, and the guy who used to have his job.

So, when it boils down to one simple question: “How’s your relationship with Rick?” What’s Cal’s response?

