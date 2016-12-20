Gas Station Employee Arrested for Stealing Lottery Tickets, Winnings

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Richmond say a man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in lottery winnings while working at a gas station.

According to officers, 63-year-old Jimmy Stage played over $49,755 dollars worth of scratch-off lottery tickets while working at the Shell on Lexington Road.

Police say Stage would cash in the winners and throw the losers away, pocketing any winnings.

Officers say Stage didn’t pay for any of the lottery tickets. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 dollars.

He was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.