Fruit Tarts – Wild Thyme

Grandma’s Vanilla Pudding /Pastry Filling recipe

4 eggs beaten

1 cup of sugar

2 cups whole milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup cold water

2 heaping TBSP all purpose flour

In a medium sauce pan, mix sugar and milk together and bring to a rapid boil on a medium-high heat. Boil for about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool for about 2-3 minutes. Temper the eggs with the hot milk mixture and then add into the saucepan and return to the heat. Stir constantly. Add the vanilla and continue to stir.

Meanwhile in a small separate bowl, whisk together the cold water and flour until smooth. Add to the egg mixture and continue to stir on medium-high heat until the mixture begins to thicken. Once it thickens up to a more pudding like consistency remove from heat and set aside. You can use for banana pudding, or as pastry cream for fruit tarts.

Can be served warm or chilled.

