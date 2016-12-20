Freezing Fog For The Wednesday Morning Commute

Overview: Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s through Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return for Christmas weekend, with highs in the upper 40s for Christmas Eve Saturday, and mid-50s returning by Christmas Day.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue with a low temperature of 24 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonably chilly temperatures will be around, with a high temperature of 45 degrees, on our first official day of winter.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 32 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly skies develop with a high temperature of 42 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 24 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonably chilly temperatures will be around for Friday, with a high temperature of 46.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low of 37 degrees.

CHRISTMAS EVE SATURDAY: Rain showers return for Christmas Eve, with a high temperature of 48 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and spotty rain showers continue, with a low of 40 degrees.

CHRISTMAS DAY SUNDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 58 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Sunday night, with a low temperature of 47 degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will linger into Monday with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue with a low temperature of 39 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 45 degrees. A few rain showers will be possible as well.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers