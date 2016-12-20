UPDATE: Grand Jury to Hear Case after Police Officer Killed in Oct. Crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A grand jury will decide whether to indict a woman charged in the deaths of a Louisville police officer and another pedestrian.

News outlets report that 26-year-old Suzanne M. Whitlow’s case was waived to a Fayette County grand jury Monday.

Court documents say Whitlow admitted to drinking several alcoholic drinks prior to crashing into 37-year-old Det. Jason Schweitzer and 56-year-old University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore on Oct. 29 in Lexington. Both later died at a hospital.

Police say Moore was giving Schweitzer directions to a restaurant when they were hit. Schweitzer was in Lexington for a Fraternal Order of Police convention.

Whitlow has pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and second-offense driving under the influence in five years. She had received a DUI conviction in 2014.

A formal arraignment was waived Friday afternoon, for the woman who is accused in a crash that killed two people on Saturday, October 29.

Suzanne Whitlow is charged with DUI and two counts of manslaughter in the case.

Whitlow was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but was not there.

Her attorney says Whitlow is “back in treatment,” but didn’t offer any information on what kind of treatment she was receiving or where.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for December 19th.

Whitlow was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on Thursday, after having been kept at the hospital for treatment following the wreck.

The crash happened Saturday morning at the corner of Bolivar and Upper Street.

Court documents say that Whitlow’s car left the roadway, then went onto the sidewalk where she fatally struck Schweitzer and Moore.

According to her arrest citation, Whitlow told police she had consumed several drinks before getting behind the wheel. Officers also reported that Whitlow smelled like alcohol and had slurred speech.

This is not Whitlow’s first arrest involving a DUI. She was convicted of DUI in 2014 and was ordered to take DUI education classes.

Whitlow has been charged with DUI, and two counts of manslaughter.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at 1 p.m.

Those court records show Suzanne Whitlow was arrested in August 2014 for driving under the influence. The documents say Whitlow was pulled over while driving 22 miles per hour over the speed limit and was convicted. As part of a sentence, court records show Whitlow was ordered by the courts to take DUI education classes.

After not doing so, Whitlow was arrested again this January. Court records show she eventually completed the courses.

Saturday, police say Whitlow was driving drunk again when she hit and killed Detective Jason Schweitzer and UK employee Timothy Moore on South Upper Street. Schweitzer, with the Louisville Metro Police was said to be attending a Fraternal Order of Police conference in Lexington. Telephone interviews with Moore’s son reveal he was helping some with directions.