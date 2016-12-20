UPDATE: Report: Crushed Kentucky Miner was not Wearing Safety Device

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (AP) – Federal investigators have concluded that a worker crushed to death by a machine at a Kentucky coal mine wasn’t wearing an emergency shut-off device, and that his managers had not provided a way to securely attach it.

Citing a U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration report, the Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2hVHKWT ) says managers at Webster County Coal’s Dotiki Mine knew about the problem but didn’t address it, potentially exposing the company to a higher fine.

Thirty-six-year-old Nathan Phillips was pinned to a wall while trying to move a continuous-mining machine in January. The report said his transmitter, designed to shut off the machine if he got too close, had been on the floor of the mine for about a half-hour before he was killed.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

___

1/20/16 12:21 p.m.

Coal Miner Crushed by Digging Machine in Western Ky. Mine

A coal miner has died after being pinned against a wall by a mobile digging machine in an underground western Kentucky mine.

State mining officials say 36-year-old Nathan G. Phillips was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Phillips was operating a continuous miner at Webster County Coal’s Dotiki Mine around 4 p.m. CST when he got stuck between the machine and a wall. The continuous miner, a large flat vehicle that uses a spinning drum to cut coal, is operated remotely by a miner who stands near the machine.

It was the first coal-related death in Kentucky this year and the third nationwide.

The mine is owned by Alliance Resource Partners, which operates several western Kentucky mines in the Illinois Coal Basin.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.