City to hire staff to assist E 9-1-1 operators

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The city is in the process of hiring additional staff to assist its E 9-1-1 operators, said Glenn Brown, Lexington Deputy Chief Administrative Officer.

“We are putting staff in place to ensure our professional, trained operators can focus on the emergency calls coming into the E 9-1-1 center,” Brown said. The center handles 9-1-1 calls and non-emergency calls for the fire and police departments.

Recruitment will begin this week for the new staff members, who will handle non-emergency calls, approximately 53% of the center’s call volume.

“The investigation into E-9-1-1 dispatch concerns surrounding the fire at Mercury Equine Center continues,” Brown said. “We must ensure our emergency services are excellent.”