Census Estimates Show Slight Growth in Kentucky Population

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Census estimates show Kentucky’s population has grown slightly in the past year.

The 2016 Kentucky estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau is 4,436,974 people, which is about 0.27 percent more than 2015, or about 12,000 more people. Nationally, the population grew by about 0.7 percent in the past year.

The new figure is about 100,000 more than 2010. The state’s population grew by almost 300,000 between 2000 and 2010.

Eight states lost population, led by Illinois, where the number of people declined by more than 37,000 or 0.3 percent.

