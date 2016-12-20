UPDATE: New Details in Tue. Crash that Shut Down N. Broadway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -Police in Lexington have released additional details about a two-vehicle crash that shut down North Broadway Tuesday morning.

Officers say a stolen jeep Cherokee ran a red light on 7th Street at Broadway, and hit another vehicle.

Police say all 4 suspects in the Jeep ran off, but were later arrested and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The suspects remain unidentified.

There were additional injuries in the other vehicle, but the number of people involved and the gravity of their injuries has not been released.

North Broadway was shut down from 9:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Additional information is expected to be released by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional information is expected to be released by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

