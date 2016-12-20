UPDATE: Body Found in Ohio County Identified

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police have identified a woman who’s body was found by a hunter Sunday morning in an Ohio County lake.

Investigators say she was 30-year-old Amanda Riley, of Livermore.

Police say they are investigating her death as a homicide, with the cause of death being called “blunt force trauma.”

___

12/19/16 1:09 a.m.

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a hunter found a body Sunday morning in a lake in Ohio County.

The Ohio County Coroner’s office ha not identified the body yet, but says the person is a woman between 20 and 30 years old.

KSP investigators say they have not ruled out homicide yet in their investigation. An autopsy is scheduled Monday in Madisonville.