Big Turnout at Faith & Community Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Faith & Community Christmas store in Lexington opened it’s doors to shoppers on Monday.

Volunteers at Southland Christian Church have been preparing for weeks to make this annual event happened for low income families.

Created by the Catholic Action Center, the store is a place where parents and caregivers who can’t afford Christmas gifts for their children can go and shop for them for free.

Participants even have a personal shopper to help them pick out gifts.

Last year it was estimated that more than 20,000 kids in Central Kentucky got Christmas gifts because of the store.

It’s open from from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. through Wednesday.

Donations are still being accepted. Anything for kids ages 0-18 years old (Coats, clothing, games, toys, accessories, movies, books). You can drop off your new or gently used donations through December 21 at the storage containers located near the entrances at the Richmond Road campus and at the Harrodsburg Road campus of Southland Christian Church.