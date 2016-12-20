2017 Girl Scout Cookie Sales

Can it already have been a century? Indeed, says Haleigh McGraw, who comes to the studio to tell Eric Burke about 100 years of entrepreneurship with Girl Scout Cookies.

Well before Girl Scout Cookies were produced by licensed bakers to sell nationally, Girl Scouts baked and sold cookies on their own, going as far back as 1917!

2017 is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the first known instance of Girl Scouts selling cookies and learning the basic skills and acumen they need to be leaders in business and sales, manage their personal and family finances, and gain self-sufficiency and confidence handling money.

Sales are just about to open for what promises to be another crispy and delicious season, with all your favorites, plus a few new flavors! Be ready to order yours starting January 1st!

Head to gskentucky.org or call 1 (800) 475-2621.