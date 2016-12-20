2016 Good Giving Challenge

‘Tis the season for giving, and Laurie Preston, manager of the Good Giving Challenge, knows that more than most! returns to the studio to talk with Katie Solove about the campaign, that makes giving to 120 deserving organizations a snap!

The GoodGiving Challenge is an online giving campaign designed to engage the entire community and to make charitable giving easy and fun.

Now in its sixth year, the Challenge is a partnership between Blue Grass Community Foundation and Smiley Pete Publishing.

The 2015 GoodGiving Challenge raised over $1.34 million in partnership with 115 participating nonprofits in Central and Eastern Kentucky.

In addition to receiving contributions from donors, nonprofits also have the opportunity to compete for endowment prizes made possible by Blue Grass Community Foundation and supportive donors.

Since 2011, the Challenge has raised $5.5 million for local charities.

For more information, head to bggives.org, or call (859) 225-3343.