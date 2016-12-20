2 Arrested in KY in Connection to Death of Cincinnati Man

CINCINNATI, Oh. (WTVQ/WCPO) – Police have charged two people in the death of an 89-year-old Cincinnati man.

43-year-old Michael Stump, and 41-year-old Margaret Kinney both face charges of aggravated murder in the death of Otto Stewart.

Stewart was found dead in a home in the Northside neighborhood of Cincinnati on December 16. Investigators say his car, money and other personal items were stolen. He had been dead since late November, according to court records.

Police said Stewart was killed with a rope and knife.

Stump is currently in custody in Shelby County, Kentucky. Police were searching for Kinney, who was later found and arrested in Lexington Tuesday.

Information from WCPO